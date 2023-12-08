Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

Shares of CI opened at $259.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

