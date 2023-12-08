X Square Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $125.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

