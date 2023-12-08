X Square Capital LLC Sells 14,164 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVGW. StockNews.com downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $38.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $488.76 million, a P/E ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

