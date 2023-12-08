Snowflake (SNOW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently:

12/1/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $194.00 to $226.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $216.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Snowflake had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $187.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Get Snowflake Inc alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.