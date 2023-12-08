Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,797,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $542,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

