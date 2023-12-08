Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys 175,486 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 1,433.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,486 shares during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL makes up about 0.6% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELP opened at $9.61 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

