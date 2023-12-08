Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,165,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,838,000 after buying an additional 43,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.