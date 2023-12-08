First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after buying an additional 70,865 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,554,000 after buying an additional 189,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

