Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,818,000 after purchasing an additional 444,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $73.07 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

