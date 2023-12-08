Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.26 and its 200-day moving average is $193.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

