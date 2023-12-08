QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,038 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

