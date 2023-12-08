Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $15.97 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $673.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

