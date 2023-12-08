Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Sempra Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SRE opened at $73.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

