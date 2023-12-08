Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 16.16%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

