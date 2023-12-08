Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9,171.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,771 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,601,000 after purchasing an additional 395,459 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 21,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $158,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.44 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

