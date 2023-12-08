Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

