SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

SOFI opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

