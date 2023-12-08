State Street Corp Has $2.04 Billion Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,390,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275,674 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.98% of Nucor worth $2,037,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

NUE opened at $163.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.82. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

