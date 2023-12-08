37,100 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 75,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 466,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

