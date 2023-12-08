UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 40,500 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,521 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $175.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

