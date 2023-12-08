UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 41,382 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $208.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.49 and its 200-day moving average is $193.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $213.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.