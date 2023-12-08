Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CHWY opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. Chewy has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.92 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

