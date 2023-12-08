Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,542 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,120,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,023,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,512,000 after acquiring an additional 396,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,078 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.56.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

