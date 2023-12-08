Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,800 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $164.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.65. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

