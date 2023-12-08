ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

