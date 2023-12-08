Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.39% of Centene worth $1,603,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $36,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $74.25 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

