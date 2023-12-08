State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $40,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $251.54 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $254.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.51 and a 200 day moving average of $225.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

