State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $30,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,225.61 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,248.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,012.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,997.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,180.78.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

