Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Larissa Schwartz Sells 1,125 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Larissa Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34.

On Monday, September 18th, Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.92. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $91.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,623,000 after buying an additional 136,267 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,392,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.