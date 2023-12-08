Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) VP Justin D. Sheets Sells 10,961 Shares of Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,481.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matrix Service Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.21. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

