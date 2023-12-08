Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$25.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$48.23.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8448905 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LB
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Laurentian Bank of Canada
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Generative AI boosts UiPath; analysts see triple-digit EPS growth
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 must-own China stocks for the Year of the Dragon
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Biotech reversal confirmed: what’s ahead for the IBB?
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.