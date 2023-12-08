Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$25.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8448905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.39.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

