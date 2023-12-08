Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $76,740.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,113 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $235,467.32.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSE NIC opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $85.20.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

