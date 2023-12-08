Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP James P.G. Mclean Sells 1,733 Shares of Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Banner Trading Down 0.2 %

BANR opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.01. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,356 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens cut their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

