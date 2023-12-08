Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Fortis Price Performance

TSE FTS opened at C$55.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.32. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$49.82 and a 52 week high of C$62.00. The stock has a market cap of C$27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. Analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.1541547 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.88.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

