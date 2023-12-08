Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

