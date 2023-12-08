Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99. Omega Flex has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $128.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 29.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Flex by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Omega Flex by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

