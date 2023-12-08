Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Director Jeffrey C. Royal Acquires 10,000 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Royal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boston Omaha Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOC opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.51 million, a P/E ratio of 750.50 and a beta of 0.75. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Omaha from $40.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Omaha from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

