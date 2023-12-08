PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CMO Fred Studer Sells 5,697 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $131,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fred Studer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Thursday, November 16th, Fred Studer sold 11,000 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $247,170.00.

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.29 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -202.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. Analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

View Our Latest Report on PowerSchool

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.