Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells 18,423 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $138,356.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,519,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,919,882.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Sharat Sharan sold 11,963 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $76,084.68.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ON24

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

