ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2023

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARC

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

Dividend History for ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.