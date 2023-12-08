ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

