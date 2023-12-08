Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.9 %

HOOD opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 17.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 22.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Recommended Stories

