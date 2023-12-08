Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

