D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DHI opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $136.60.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Read Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.