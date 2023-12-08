Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $297,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Crown Castle by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 179,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

NYSE CCI opened at $118.75 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

