Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 5.1 %

DLNG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Stories

