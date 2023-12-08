Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 41,758 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,758 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $20,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $103.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

