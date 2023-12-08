Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6,893.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,144 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APO stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

