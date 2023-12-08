Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 24,571 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1,481.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.77. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

