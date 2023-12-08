Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,324 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 78.1% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE XOM opened at $99.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

