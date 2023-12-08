VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $297.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $246.04 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.27.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

